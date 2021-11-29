Grand Central Stations Wish List

Herald Democrat

At Grand Central, their mission is to provide a safe environment in which their neighbors in need can obtain food, advocacy, life solutions and tools for learning.

The organization into it's new facility at the beginning of the year.

In February it began serving hot breakfasts and lunches, Monday thru Friday, with sack lunches for the weekend. This facility helped them expand their services with three top of the line showers, four washer and dryer combos, and three computer stations. The computers allow clients to apply for jobs, search the internet and check email.

On the fun side of things, GCS has popcorn Fridays and Bingo every other Monday.

This facility allowed the non profit to bring all their programs under one roof. Market Depot (formerly Green House) is now a choice pantry which allows the person to shop as they would in a grocery store and choose what is best for their family. The Market is currently experiencing an average increase of 15 new families a week.

Children’s Express continues to provide weekend meals for school children in need.

Most recently the non profit has partnered with Sherman Independent School District counselors and communities in schools to help those families that need food assistance in an emergency.

There is also a new mentorship program with SISD Spearhead program and Texoma Workforce Commission. They have students and mentors come in each day to wash dishes, stock the pantry, and unload deliveries. Their help allows the non profit to take in more donations and prepares the students to enter the workforce.

GCS can host these programs due to their structured and caring environment.

GCS knows that Grayson County is a caring community and somehow when it put out the call for a special need the community graciously fulfill that need. GCS is so very humbled and appreciative of the contributions donated and the giving of time which allows them to continue their mission. They could not do it without the community support.

Wish List

Tents

Sleeping bags

Hats

Gloves

Warm socks

Country gravy

dog food

cat food

lunch meats

sliced cheeses

nacho cheese

beef hot dogs

syrup

fresh fruits

family sized tea bags

koolaid

juice

zippered bags of all sizes

canned chili

spam luncheon meat

Vienna sausages

canned sloppy joes mix

canned ravioli, beefaroni, spaghetti

skillet meals

rice and noodle mixes

ramen noodles

broth

jelly

packaged oatmeal

condiments of all kinds