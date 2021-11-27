SOSU Loop of Lights returns for 2nd year

staff reports
Greetings from the President’s Office was displayed on the front lawn of the Administration Building during the 2020 loop of lights.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be hosting its second “Loop of Lights’’ drive-thru event.

The event was hosted by the university for the first time last year with lights and decorations displayed around the campus loop.

This year's holiday display will be held from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1-31.

In addition, on Sunday from 6-8 p.m., holiday entertainment will be provided on the loop, including performances by the Sparks, Chorvettes, Band, Choir, Bolt, and the Savage Storm Cheerleaders. 

Be sure to check for other special guests along the route.

This event is a drive thru-only holiday experience only.  All guests are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Freshmen track athletes Jessie Sanchez (Stillwell, Oklahoma) and Sammy Wallis (Pottsboro, Texas) display lawn decorations from the Southeastern cross country and track teams at the SOSU loop of lights in 2020.