SOSU Loop of Lights returns for 2nd year

staff reports

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be hosting its second “Loop of Lights’’ drive-thru event.

The event was hosted by the university for the first time last year with lights and decorations displayed around the campus loop.

This year's holiday display will be held from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1-31.

In addition, on Sunday from 6-8 p.m., holiday entertainment will be provided on the loop, including performances by the Sparks, Chorvettes, Band, Choir, Bolt, and the Savage Storm Cheerleaders.

Be sure to check for other special guests along the route.

This event is a drive thru-only holiday experience only. All guests are asked to remain in their vehicles.