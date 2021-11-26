Sherman community members become principal for a day

SISD

Sherman ISD welcomed parents, community members and local business owners to campuses across the district Nov. 17 for the 2021 Principal for a Day program.

Honorary principals experienced a "day in the life" of a Sherman ISD principal by visiting classrooms, meeting with students, and working alongside the campus administration. Volunteers met and shared some of their experiences over lunch, with many expressing appreciation for a glimpse into the caring, supportive culture of the schools they visited.

“Principal for a Day is one of my favorite events every year,” said Superintendent David Hicks. “Great things always happen when we welcome community members into our schools to experience the powerful connections being made between our teachers, principals and students every day. We are so grateful that they could take time out of their busy schedules to work side by side with our educational leaders.”

Visiting SISD elementary campuses were Allison West, director of Belden Street Montessori; Cassie Taylor, retail operation manager at First Texoma National Bank; Sherman ISD Trustee Adam Cernero; Krystal Hutcheson, assistant director of development for Austin College; Jay Sawyers, chief operating officer of the Carrus Health Behavior Hospital; Kenny Walker, general manager of Sparklight; Ryan Roberts, sales manager at Sherman Chevrolet, Matt Viers, finance director at Sherman Chevrolet and Sherman ISD Trustee Wendy Vellotti.

Will Bain, president of BancorpSouth, visited Piner Middle School; Andie Krahl, public affairs manager for ATMOS Energy, visited Sherman Middle School and Stephen Proia, plant manager for Texas Instruments, joined Principal Jenifer Politi at Sherman High School.