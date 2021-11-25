5 events to kick off the 2021 Christmas season

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas holiday season has officially begun. Even though many Christmas holiday-related events have already begun, the day after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of many Texoma holiday-related traditions.

Here are five events to kick off the holiday season.

1. The lights off the highway

The region's longest running holiday lights event Grayson County Holiday Lights will hold its kick off event Saturday, but the display will be lit for the first time Friday.

Holiday lights will be viewable from 5:30 p.m. Friday through Dec. 31. The lights will be turned off at 10 p.m. each night.

Inclement weather could change this schedule.

The kick off event begins at 5 p.m. Saturday and will include light refreshments and a chance to meet with the star of the season, Santa.

2. Ice skating in North Texas

Though a white Christmas is not something that is often seen in the Texoma region, ice will be present for the rest of the year.

Denison on Ice opened on Nov. 13 in downtown and will continue through Jan. 2. The skating rink will be open from 1-9 p.m. daily. The rink was closed for Thanksgiving and will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In 2020, about 9,000 skaters patronized the site.

For more information, please visit the city's website at www.cityofdenison.com.

3. Denison Christmas parade

The annual tree lighting event and Christmas parade will be held next week in downtown. The parade themed, "Silver Screens and Silver Bells," will be held at 6 p.m. Dec.2.

This is the 87th parade and event in Denison. The celebration will include multiple floats driven and ridden by area residents, non profit organizations and local businesses.

4. Snowflakes under the starlight

Sherman will host its parade and Christmas festival during the first week in December. The city's annual Christmas tree lighting will also be included in the day's festivities.

The Snowflake Festival will begin at 2 p.m. and will continue until the parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

5. Christmas home tour

Each year, Denison hosts a holiday tour of homes which will also be held the first week of December.

Broken into two parts, the tours will be held Dec. 4-5 with loft tours on the first day and home tours on the second. There will be five locations each day.

Tickets for the tour are $20. For more information, visit http://www.Denisonlive.com.