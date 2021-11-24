Texoma Family Shelter's Christmas Wish List 2021

Herald Democrat

Formerly known as Grayson County Shelter, Texoma Family Shelter is the only 24-hour living facility in the Texoma region providing multiple survival services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness, with the explicit goal of self-reliance.

It's goal is to provide the best service possible to assist those at risk in the community, and to keep families intact in order to alleviate the negative impact of homelessness on both children and parents.

TFS operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is unique as it is the only homeless shelter in the Texoma area that provides both adult individuals and families an extended stay program-based environment. Services are provided at no cost to TFS residents. Additionally, TFS provides non-residential services to clients who are income eligible by HUD standards in the form of food boxes, clothing vouchers, gas cards (when funds are available), case management, and referrals.

Texoma Family Shelter – Christmas Wish List:

· New Twin Mattresses (6)

· Rolling Plastic Containers for Under-bed Storage

· 3 Large Teflon Skillets

· Large Food Processer

· Ninja 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker/Air Fryer

· Assorted Kitchen Knife Set

· 6 Qt. Kitchen Aid Mixer

· Washer & Dryer

· Dishwasher – Stainless Steel

· Lawn Mower

· Power Washer

The TFS is located at 331 W. Morton Street in Denison. They can be reached by phone at 903-465-6041.