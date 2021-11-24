Home Hospice of Grayson County 2021 Wish List

Herald Democrat

Home Hospice of Grayson County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1982 as the first and only hospice in this service area. It remains to this day, the only non-profit hospice serving the counties north of the DFW area: Grayson, Cooke, Fannin, Collin, Hunt, Denton and Montague. It has the HOSPICE HONORS award for family satisfaction in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The community voted it to the top three in Texoma’s Best 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. It was voted First Place Hospice Services Best of Texoma in 2019 and 2020.

In 2022, the organization will be opening it's new Community Center for Grief and Loss. The center will offer 1-on-1 counseling, support groups, art therapy, children’s groups, veteran’s support and Spanish-speaking support groups. The organization will also be celebrating it's 40th birthday in September!

The non profit offers the following programs and services: Hospice and Pathways Palliative care, Bereavement Center, Camp Dragonfly, We Honor Veterans, Veteran Appreciation Ceremonies and a long list of community education.

Home Hospice can be reached at 505 W Center St, Sherman, TX 75090 and by phone at 903-868-9315.

Wish List

Baby Monitors

Boost, Ensure or other High-Protein Drinks

Baby Wipes

Lysol Disinfectant wipes

Depends

Small bottles of Shampoo

Dial or Dove Soap

Red Towels

Spiral or Steno notebooks for Patient Communications

Blue pens

100% Polyester Fiberfill

Lysol or Disinfectant spray

Pallet Jack

Warehouse Steel shelving units

Volunteers