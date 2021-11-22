Three local eateries receive lowest scores given in latest food safety inspections

Three food service establishments in Grayson County — Rock Creek Golf Club, La Michoacana Meat Market and Diamond Crown Store — received the lowest passing grade on their most recent inspection by the Grayson County Health Department.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Rock Creek Golf Club,219 Club House Drive in Gordonville, received a "C" for its inspection after the inspector found a box of chips stored directly on the floor. The report also indicated that there were multiple unmarked spray bottles found in the establishment and that several repackages prepared foods had no dates on them. In addition, the report said the place needed a good scrub and listed an ice baffle with mold and slime on it as well as soiled freezer, oven and a dish washing area.

La Michoacana Meat Market,1000 North Travis St in Sherman received the "C" after inspector found multiple pieces of meat in the freezer without any type of protective container. The report also said the inspector found no sanitizer in the meat market but did find a number of products including WD-40, Raid and cleaners stored next to food items and food prep surfaces.

Diamond Crown Store, 317 N. Hwy 377, in Collinsville received a "C" after it lost points on its most recent inspection for having chemicals stored next to food items. In addition, the report said the inspector found food products stored directly on the floor in the deli area and corn dogs that were not properly covered in the freezer.

Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received "B" on their most recent inspections:

Hilton Garden Inn,5015 S. US 75, in Denison;

Taco Casa Whitesboro,1012 Hwy 377 N., in Whitesboro;

Covenant Presbyterian Preschool a 322 W Pecan Street Sherman;

Grandy's a 3201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman;

Hot 'n Creamy Donuts, 700 Hwy 120 E., in Pottsboro;

Subway, 809 N Union, in Whitesboro;

Sun Shine #1 b 400 E Hwy 69 Denison;

La Michoacana Taqueria,1000 North Travis St, in Sherman;

Texoma Food Mart, 84161 Hwy. 289 N., in Pottsboro;

The following establishments received "A" on their most recent inspections:

Liberty Christian Child Care, 364 Liberty Hill Circle, in Sherman;

Mama Suzy's Sweets & Eats, 132 W. Grand, in Whitewright;

Piner Middle School, 402 W Pecan St., in Sherman;

Texoma Healthcare Center, 1000 Hwy 82-East, in Sherman;

Whitewright Elem/Middle School, 305 Highland, in Whitewright;

Whitewright High School Cafeteria, 304 Echols Lane, in Whitewright;

Quik Trip, 6120 Hwy 75 North, in Sherman;

Stillwaters Farm, 400 Majors, in Van Alstyne;

Partin Elementary School, 201 Newport, in Van Alstyne;

Sherman Middle School, 2201 E Lamar, in Sherman;

Wesley Village, 2800 Loy Lake Road, in Denison;

56 Deli, 301 W. Main, in Whitesboro;

Food of Dreams Mobile,111 W. Main St., in Whitesboro;

Martinez Food Trailer, 225 W Crawford St., in Denison;

Namiku Mobile, 1728 S FM 1417, in Sherman;

Whitesboro Health & Rehab. Center, 1204 Sherman Drive, in Whitesboro;

Denison High School, 4200 Hwy 91 N., in Denison;

Scott Middle School, 1901 S. Mirick Ave., in Denison;

Eisenhower Yacht Club, 2141 Park Road 20, in Denison;

Jeim Asian Grocery Stores,223 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 3315 FM 120, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 4411 Hwy 75-N., in Denison;

Red River Café@ Lone Star, 4411 Hwy 75 N., in Denison;

Jefferson Learning Center, 608 N Lee Ave., in Sherman;

Sory Elementary School, 120 Binkley Park, in Sherman;

Wakefield Elementary School,400 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Best Western Plus, 810 N. US Hwy 75, in Denison;

Pathway's DISD,318 W. Morgan Street, in Denison;

Shining Stars,1201 W. Nelson, in Denison;

Silver Leaf Assisted Living, 4318 W. Crawford St., in Denison;

Taco Bell, 3420 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Chuck E. Cheese's, US Hwy 75, in Sherman;

Cold Stone Creamery, 4062 Highway 75 North, in Sherman;

Lucky Stop, 5006 Hwy 1417-South, in Denison;

B McDaniel Middle School, 400 Lillis Ln., in Denison;

Hyde Park Elementary, 1701 Hyde Park Ave., in Denison;

Mayes Elementary School, 201 Jenny Ln, in Denison;

Houston Elementary School, 1100 W Morgan Street, in Denison;

Peak Nutrition, 517 W. Main, in Denison;

Pop Around The Corner, 501 W. Main, in Denison;

Collinsville Food Mart, 705 Hwy 377 North, in Collinsville;

Terrell Elementary School, 230 W. MLK St., in Denison;

Healing Springs Ranch, 100 S. Texas St., in Tioga;

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 4001 N. Hwy 75, in Sherman;

Dillingham Elementary School, 1701 E Gallagher, in Sherman;

Fairview Elementary School, 501 W Taylor St., in Sherman;

Neblett Elementary School, 1505 E Gallagher Rd., in Sherman;

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 3501 US Hwy 75 in North Sherman;

Lucky Stop, 4916 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Sunshine Food Store, 1201 W Crawford Street, in Denison;

Sunshine Food Store, 521 N. Austin, in Denison;

Dollar General, 702 E FM 120, in Pottsboro;

La Michoacana Bakery,1000 North Travis St, in Sherman;

La Michoacana Store, 1000 North Travis St, in Sherman;

My Montessori School a 2527 FM 691, Denison;

Huck's Catfish, 2811 Trail Drive, in Denison;

Washington Elementary, 815 S Travis St., in Sherman;

Crutchfield Elem School, 521 S Dewey Ave., in Sherman;

Fred Douglass Learning Center, in 505 East College, in Sherman;

Dollar General, 630 Hwy 377 North, in Whitesboro;

Family Dollar Store,616 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Happy Stop, 300 Charlie Dr., in Whitesboro;

Just Like Home, 6313 Old Sherman Rd., in Whitesboro;

One Stop Food Store, 1401 S Austin Ave., in Denison;

Dollar General, 31340 Hwy 377, in Gordonville;

McKinney's Sweet Spot@Food Truck Park, 723 River Oak Ln., in Denison;

Rock Creek Resort Marina, 1464 Marina Rd., in Gordonville;

Sherwood Food Mart, 32210 Hwy 377, in Gordonville;

Lucky Stop #12, 1400 S Armstrong, in Denison;

Park In Beverage, 5014 Texoma Pkwy., in Denison;

Super Stop 2, 4424 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

The Library Grill, 5147 N Travis, in Sherman.