Southeastern Aviation to add new airline simulator to enhance instruction

Southeastern

The storied aviation program at Southeastern Oklahoma State University is getting a significant technology boost thanks to the recent purchase of a new Flightdeck Solutions 737 MAX Flight Training device.

According to Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute (ASI) Director/Assistant Professor Michael Gaffney, the 737 MAX Fixed Base Procedures Trainer by Flightdeck Solutions teaches students how to operate one of the most popular airliners in operation today, the Boeing 737 MAX. Gaffney said students will be taught airliner-centric advanced system operations, advanced aerodynamics, flight management system programming, and to function as coordinated crew in a complex airline environment using the new trainer/simulator.

The highly realistic cockpit features near perfect control and display screen realism and the high fidelity display screens creates a realistic simulation environment of any airport in North America and can simulate any kind of weather condition or equipment malfunction.

The simulator is expected to arrive in May 2022 and will be fully functional in June with crew training beginning in August.

“This will be a great addition to our Aviation Sciences program,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “This is a truly unique program that attracts students from all over the country.’’

The ASI is the aviation operations department of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and has a rich history of academic and professional pilot accomplishments dating back 55 years. Its mission is to provide its students with the highest quality aviation education and flight training possible.

Southeastern’s airline partners in the Professional Pilot Program are Southwest Airlines, Envoy Airlines, and Delta Airlines.