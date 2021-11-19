Grayson County residents continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19

staff reports

More than 200 Grayson County residents received fully vaccinated status from COVID-19 from Monday to Wednesday of the last week. The county's number of such residents rose from 54,384 on Monday to 54,604 on Wednesday as the area readies for the upcoming holiday season.

The number of hospitalizations for the illness also declined in that period. On Monday there were 33 people in the hospital with the illness and by Wednesday, that number had dropped to 14. On Monday there were 18 people in the ICU with the illness and on Wednesday that number had dropped to 9.

So far, 16,421 cases of the illness have been confirmed in Grayson County. There have been 539 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. Four of those were reported on Monday.

The report released every day of the week by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management says that The Grayson County Health Department has the following COVID-19 Vaccines available at the weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics:

• Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

• Pfizer vaccine for adolescents and adults

• Pfizer vaccine boosters for individuals who qualify

• Moderna vaccine for adults ages 18+

• Moderna vaccine boosters for individuals who qualify*.

The walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman.. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 5 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their primary series:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Many local retail pharmacies and doctors also have pediatric and booster doses available.