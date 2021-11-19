Grand Central Station set to host its first Thanksgiving dinner in new location

Grand Central Station — The Dining Car will be hosting its first Thanksgiving Dinner in its new location on Thanksgiving Day with the meal being served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Staff estimates serving around 300 people a full Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey and all of the sides that one expects on this American holiday.

The new location at 619 E Houston Street in Sherman means there will be plenty of room for people to spread out, but to-go options will be offered for those who don't want to sit down and dine in the facility.

Not only does the new space offer patrons more room, but cooking that feast is going to be less cramped too.

"They started prepping yesterday," GCS Executive Director Wendy Vellotti said the process is made easier by the bigger space.

"The kitchen is literally the size of the old dining hall," she said.

Vellotti said even though it is a holiday, they already have a full roster of volunteers for the event.

"We have an abundance of volunteers," she said. "They all want to come in and help and just be a part of this. It's gonna be a great day."

She also said the organization is very thankful for the people who are willing to give of their time on a holiday to make the season brighter for others.

Having the meal on the holiday at the soup kitchen is important for the people who frequent the organization throughout the year.

"A lot of these people use Grand Central Station as a social aspect. They come in to just be with their friends and it is a family unit," she added that to the patrons who frequent the soup kitchen the meal will be like celebrating the holiday with family.