Denison man gets 30 years for child porn charges

staff reports

Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty to charges of criminal solicitation, aggravated sexual assault of a child and seven counts of promotion of child pornography and was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, according to a news release from that office.

Foltermann will be required to register as a sex offender for life. Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court presided over the plea hearing.

Prosecutors said the case began back in June of 2021, when investigators with the Denison Police Department received information from a concerned citizen that Foltermann was looking for children to babysit. When the citizen asked Foltermann why he wanted to babysit children, he sent the citizen videos of child pornography. After receiving this information the Denison police contacted the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Acting on information learned in the initial investigation, a Sheriff’s Office undercover investigator scheduled a meeting with Foltermann, who believed he would be meeting to sexually abuse a child. Folterman arrived at the location, he was surprised to learn he was, in fact, meeting members of the Task Force. Foltermann admitted to possessing and sending child pornography to multiple people and intending to victimize children.

“The actions of the tipster are admirable and made it possible to rid our community of a very dangerous man. Investigators with Denison Police Department and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office should be commended.” said First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore who prosecuted the case.