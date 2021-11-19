DISD

In addition to education’s time-honored three R’s (Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic), Houston elementary teachers Brooke Kohli and Megan Dickson have added another three R’s to their 4th graders’ bucket list: Responsible, Respectful and Reliable.

Kohli and Dickson created and implemented their new program, entitled “Bulldogs Today…Yellow Jackets Tomorrow!” to foster and instill maturity in the decision-making and actions of all their 4th graders. The goal, they say, is to give students the confidence, self-esteem, behavior models and positive attitudes they need to be proud of how they act and who they are, at all times and in all situations.

“We want our 4th graders to be productive, contributing and successful members of the B. McDaniel student body next year…to make the staff and students at B. Mac say ‘wow, this is a really great bunch of fifth graders,” said Kohli. “As educators, particularly in the wake of a pandemic that has upset routines and created challenges, we are working hard to keep all our students on task and on target to be successful, academically and personally.

Dickson said this year’s POPS (Power of Positive Students) theme, “Can’t Hide That Jacket Pride,” has helped students and staff get excited about the program. “Brian Eaves in the Administration Building was more than happy to make us a big, colorful “Bulldogs Today…Yellow Jackets Tomorrow” banner which has added great enthusiasm and buy-in among our kids…and given us a solid platform from which to teach the values of maturity and responsibility. And as always, our principal Kyle Uber is behind us 100%. When we work together for the greater good of all our kids, we can accomplish amazing things for our students, our schools and our community.”