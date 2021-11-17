Texas Instruments chooses Sherman for new $29B facility

Texas Instruments announced plans Wednesday morning to continue operations in Sherman through a new $29 billion production plant along U.S. Highway 75. The announcement follows a months-long discussions, negotiations and consideration on where TI would develop its new site.

TI announced in August that Sherman was one of two cities — along with Singapore — that was being considered for the new 4.7 million square-foot facility. At full production, the site is expected to create an additional 3,200 jobs in addition to other symbiotic developments and positions.

Since then, the four taxing entities have worked together to form a package of incentives and tax abatements to help secure the project for North Texas.

“Sherman provides some unique advantages such as a competitive business environment, access to a highly trained technical workforce and an existing supplier base," Kyle Flessner, TI senior vice president of technology and manufacturing, said in a press release Wednesday. "The proximity to our other manufacturing operations in Dallas and Richardson will help us further scale our efforts and build on operational efficiencies as we expand our 300-mm manufacturing presence in North Texas.”

The new project will effectively replace TI's existing Sherman plant with a new modernized facility that will produce a new line of 300-mm silicon wafers for use in electronics and other consumer products. In early 2020, TI announced plans to close the Sherman facility, but it wasn't until recently that it unveiled its future plans for the site.

"TI’s future analog and embedded processing 300-mm fabs at the Sherman site are part of our long-term capacity planning to continue to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage and support our customers’ demand in the coming decades," Rich Templeton, chairman, CEO and president for TI, said. "Our commitment to North Texas spans more than 90 years, and this decision is a testament to our strong partnership and investment in the Sherman community."

Current plans for the site call for construction of the first phase to begin in 2022 with production expected to commence at the site some time around 2025. Construction on additional phases will commence throughout the following 17 years, according to documents obtained from the Sherman school district — one of the taxing entities over the plant.

The announcement brought attention to Sherman from across the state due to the size of the development. Sherman officials said the site will be the largest production facility in the state once completed and among the largest in the nation.

"For more than 90 years, TI has been a member of the powerful 'Made in Texas' brand and we are proud that the company has chosen to continue its legacy of innovation in the Lone Star State," Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday. "In addition to bringing billions of dollars in capital investment and thousands of new jobs to North Texas, this historic expansion will keep Texas a national leader in semiconductor manufacturing while also strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain.

"I thank TI for choosing Sherman as the site for its four new semiconductor manufacturing facilities as we work together to keep Texas a global hub for innovation in advanced technology and manufacturing."

