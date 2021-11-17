Salvation Army Angel trees to be in stores week of Thanksgiving

Nothing says Christmas to a child like a brand new toy under the Christmas tree. Unfortunately, that wouldn't be possible for many families in this area without the help of the Salvation Army and the people who adopt angels off its trees.

Those trees will be in local stores filled with angels the week of Thanksgiving said Salvation Army Major Tex Ellis this week.

"They can also shop for those angels online," Ellis said.

A link will allow people to shop for an angel from the comfort of their own home.

Each angel is going to the child's age and gender. It will also list a clothing item, a toy and one item that is needed for the child. Those items should be returned to the Salvation Army tree location or the location listed on the tag by Dec. 11th so that they can be given out to the families.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for Angel Tree, holiday meals, or something else for the Salvation Army can call The Salvation Army at 903-868-9602. To make a donation, or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit http://www.salvationarmytexas.org/Sherman/.