Holiday Lights kicks off Friday after Thanksgiving

Grayson County's brightest holiday attraction opens the night after Thanksgiving at Loy Park in Denison. That attraction is, of course, Holiday Lights.

The event will once again run from the day after Thanksgiving through December 31. The lights go on at 5:30 p.m. and are turned off each night at 10 p.m. throughout the run except for nights of inclement weather.

Once again this year, the Frontier Village will be hosting a kick off event on November 27th at 5 p.m. that will include light refreshments and a chance to meet with the star of the season, Santa.

The jolly old elf will pose for photos inside the Frontier Village museum in an authentic red sleigh. The photos will cost $5.

The lighted display was the brainchild of retired Grayson County Judge Horace Groff f who had seen something like it in an Austin City Park. He took the idea to the folks in charge of the Clara Blackford Smith and W Aubrey Smith Foundation and the Oliver Dewey Mayor Foundation. The foundations contributed $75,000 each to get the project off the ground. They gave additional support throughout the years to extend the display and expand the electricity available for the event.

But the people of Grayson County are the ones who have kept the lights shining bright over the past two decades. The lights are not supported by Grayson County tax dollars. The donations taken up at the end of the display pay for the lights, the electric bills, the cost of labor to put the display up each year and take it down and all other expenses.

Locals even volunteer to man that donation booth throughout the run each season to wish those who drive through a Merry Christmas on their way out and offer them a chance to be a part of the magic with their donation.