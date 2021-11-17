Fundraiser set for family of GC Investigator Dusty Wainscott

A local fundraising effort to help the wife of a Grayson County Sheriff's Investigator who died while on duty in September will include a salsa cook off and corn hole tournament.

The event benefiting the family of GCSO Investigator Dusty Wainscott will take place at noon at 903 Brewers in Sherman and will include live music.

Wainscott had been with the GCSO for 13 years at the time of his death.

"Tonight at approximately 7 p.m., GCSO investigators where conducting a traffic stop in the area of Park Place and McGee St in Sherman. Investigators apprehended the suspects after a short foot pursuit and physical altercation. After the altercation, one of our investigators collapsed and died," a post on the GCSO social media page said the night of Wainscott's death.

It further said he received medical treatment at the scene and then was transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center where he died.