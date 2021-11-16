Locals helping locals: Skaggs food drive enters 25th year

Many years ago, a man who worked for Blue Bunny Ice Cream decided to get involved in a local food drive set up by a radio station to help fill the pantry of the local Salvation Army.

That man, Bob Skaggs, set aside his vacation days each year for years to help the food drive grow. And when he died, the food drive was renamed in his honor.

Now, 25 years since the first drive, his children and grandchildren have taken his place to help fill semi trailers with food for the local Salvation Army.

The event is sponsored by local radio stations KMKT, KLAK and KMAD.

Major Tex Ellis of the local Salvation Army said in the last few years, the food collected in the drive held the week of Thanksgiving has been enough to keep their pantry full year round.

"Of its kind for the Salvation Army it is the biggest one (in Texas)," Ellis said.

The drive will start bright and early Monday morning and run until noon on Wednesday at Walmart on U. S. Highway 82 in Sherman.

"It is tremendous (that it has gone on for 25 years)," Ellis said. "This will my sixth year since coming to Sherman to be a part of it and just to see the dedication of the (Skaggs) family and the hard work that they put into it because the family members are there the whole two and half days that it goes on and to see it just continue to grow every year it is certainly a blessing to the people that we serve here in Grayson County."

One of those people who is there every year is Bob Skaggs' daughter Wendy Skaggs Vellotti.

"It's pretty amazing. It went by really fast," Vellotti said of the years her family has been involved in the event. "But it is very exciting and I am hoping that this year is just going to blow everything out of the water."

She said her father, who died in a car accident 17 years ago, started working the radio-station led food drive several years before he died.

"The first year, he heard it on the radio station and he said, 'I think I am going to volunteer there next year.' Then the next year he saved up his vacation time and he took off that Monday through Wednesday so he could go out and work the food drive and he just continued to volunteer each year. They named it after him because he volunteered so much," she said.

At first he would work ten to 12 hours and then longer as the public's response to the drive grew. He wouldn't leave early because he worried that one person might show up to donate and find no one there to take the donation.

"He might get a couple of bags, he might get nothing but he didn't care. He just wanted to be there in case someone wanted to donate," she said.

Watching the event he loved so much grow over the past 17 years, she said has been "amazing. The thing about Grayson County is that whenever there is a need, the people here just step up automatically, no questions asked, they just do it. It's almost like second nature."

Vellotti, who has spent years helping to feed the hungry as a part of her family's volunteer efforts recently stepped into that field professionally by taking the Executive Director Post at Grand Central Station, a soup kitchen in Sherman that feeds people who are hungry almost daily.

"When this job opened back in March, I saw it and I just felt in my heart like this is where I am supposed to be," she said of the job. She said she was kinda looking around for job at the time but not really seriously until she found the spot at GCS.

"I always think like that God places people and things in your life when their supposed to happen and it was like the perfect timing."

She said her husband told her it was the kind of job she would have done on a volunteer basis in the past and this time she would be getting paid for it.

Vellotti said she is thrilled with her new job but she is also thrilled with getting another opportunity to man the food drive with her two brothers and sister and all of her nieces and nephews. She said 12 of her father's grandchildren have helped at the event over the years in addition to extended family.

"It's pretty amazing. The kids love it. The grandkids do," she said noting that her father would probably be very proud but also very humbled to think his family was carrying on his dedication to the cause in such a way.

The food drive that started with a radio station just wanting to fill the back of a pick up truck now fills a tractor trailer every year.

"We always try to do better than last year," she said so they will just be there to take whatever people are willing to give.

"People often say, 'All I have is this little bit of change,' but that little bit of change put with another person's little bit of change adds up," Vellotti said.