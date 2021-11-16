45 meals down, more to go: Denison community Thanksgiving set for Saturday

Celebrating community and helping a neighbor is not something new to Texoma residents...especially during the holiday season.

While the Bob Skaggs Food Drive that benefits the local chapter of the Salvation Army is beginning its 25th year of supporting the site's pantry, a community Thanksgiving dinner in Denison is preparing for its 45th dinner.

The meal held at 401 N. Fannin in Denison is in its 46th year having had to cancel the meal in 2020 due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's meal will be held from 11 a.m. until all the food is gone Saturday and will consist of traditional Thanksgiving meats and fixings including turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, desserts, drinks and more.

"God told me to feed his people and that is exactly what I am doing," dinner organizer Thomas Rucker said. "Last year, we tried to host the dinner, but it was just a little too dangerous so we had to cancel it. People always help out and want to come out, but we wanted to make sure we could be safe."

But this year is back to business as usual with preparation for the meal taking place Friday and Rucker said anyone who wants to help is welcome to come and prep for the dinner that generally feeds around 600 people.

"Anything that is laid on anyone's heart to help will be appreciated," he said.

The meal is paid for with donations, and on any given year, Rucker receives $1,000-$1,500 in donations to feed the people that make it out and to deliver 200-300 plates to individuals who cannot.

"The community helps out," Rucker said. "We thank everyone who donates to make a successful event. We have people that have been helping and donating each year."

Since the last meal in 2019, Rucker said community members have been reaching out to him asking if the event will make its 46th year.

"The community is great and even stronger this year," he said. "We help each other and are doing a great job of taking care of each other. God always makes a way and as the oldest member of my church, this dinner makes a difference to me. It's not always about you and your family. It is about taking care of each other as a community. Doing this dinner is a different kind of feeling."

For more information about Saturday's dinner or to call to have a delivery made, individuals can reach Rucker at 903-624-6690 or 903-465-8711.