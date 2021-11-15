Calling all volunteers: Salvation Army bell ringing season begins

A sure sign of the coming holiday season for more than the last 125 years has been the sound of a ringing bell and the ting of coins falling into Salvation Army red kettles.

But this year, a little Christmas magic might be needed to get that program up and running at full strength in Grayson County as the Salvation Army is seeking more bell ringers.

"That's our biggest need for volunteers right now," said Major Texas Ellis of the Salvation Army which uses volunteers and part-time paid individuals to ring bells during the holiday season.

This season, the Salvation Army is planning to have 15 locations across Grayson County that will host red kettles.

"Right now we have about three bell ringers, that's how far behind we are," Ellis said.

Luckily, signing up to be a bell ringer just gets easier all of the time.

Continuing a practice that the Salvation Army started last year, this season folks can sign up online at www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date, and time they would like to ring. Folks can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group.

"Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are all welcome!," Ellis said in a news release about the program.

Ellis said the red kettle program is not only good for the Salvation Army which uses the proceeds to cover services that they offer to local folks like help with paying rent and utility bills, it is also good for the folks who ring the bells because they are seen out supporting the community.

He said in the past they have had people and groups from high school classes, Sunday school classes, work groups, families and friends who have signed up to ring the bells and wish people a Merry Christmas.

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays between Nov. 12 to Dec. 24. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettle campaign supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Sherman.

Experience is not needed, Ellis said. All one needs is a commitment to be there when they agreed to be and the desire to spread the love and joy of the season with others as they walk by.

