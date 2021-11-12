Drive thru Thanksgiving give away returns for 2nd year

A number of local churches and MasterKey Ministries will once again offer a drive thru for Thanksgiving food baskets this year. The event will take place on Nov. 20, and there are some changes of which people need to be aware.

MasterKey Ministries Food Coordinator Crystal Brooks said this year the first stop for those wishing to pick up one of the 1200 boxes will be at Texoma Christian School parking lot, 300 W. Houston in Sherman, where they will sign in and get their voucher for a free turkey. Though they anticipate people to start lining up very early that morning, they will start handing out vouchers at 8 a.m.

From there they will go to Harvest Time Church, 222 S Heritage Parkway in Sherman, where they will pick up the food boxes. That will continue until 11 a.m. or until they run out of supplies.

Brooks said they anticipate they will feed around 900 families this year. She said that would not be possible without the help of a lot of area churches and people who gave money out of their own pockets.

"We have gone through a difficult season as a community together and what a blessing it is for us to make sure that every family in need can come come together with a traditional meal, have time together, and thank God for his love and care," said MasterKey Ministries Executive Director Julie Rickey said in a written statement.

Brooks said the boxes contain the ingredients for the items that would be found on most Thanksgiving tables like the green bean casseroles, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, and sweats.

She said that the organization has not seen a decrease in the number of people seeking food assistance this year. She said churches tha have been a part of this effort to help local families feel the abundance of the season include The Well Texoma Church, Faith Church, Harvest Time Church, First Baptist of Sherman, Joshua's Crossing, Friends Giving Foundation, Post Oak Fellowship, Western Heights Church, Legacy Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and First United Bank.