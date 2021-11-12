Denison ISD: Making good choices

DISD

Every year in October for the past 30-plus years, Denison ISD students have launched unique anti-drug campaigns aimed at eradicating substance abuse in schools and communities across Texas and the nation. In 2021, the campaign has grown to include an anti-bullying focus as well, with kids finding creative and powerful ways to “Just say NO” and “Black Out Bullying”.

“Our students are tremendous advocates for positive change in so many important area of society, from the annual anti-drug campaigns they host on our campuses every year to a lot of district and community-wide events that promote the importance of being kind, civil, inclusive and respectful in all we say and do,” said DISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “At Denison ISD, our goal has always been to educate and grow great people who will make the world a better place for all of us.