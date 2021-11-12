BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Wedded bliss

Bryan County Genealogy Library

The Marriage Law

“The new Choctaw marriage law requires a white man who designs marrying a Choctaw citizen to obtain a license from a circuit clerk or judge or to make oath or other satisfactory showing before them, that he has no living wife from whom he is not legally divorced; to present to the clerk or judge a certificate of good moral character, signed by at least ten respectable citizens, who shall have been acquainted with him at least twelve months immediately preceding the signing of such certificate. It also requires him to take an oath to support the constitution of the Choctaw Nation. It is further stipulated that a white man or white woman, marrying in compliance with this law, shall be citizens of the Choctaw Nation even after being left a widow or widower, provided they do not marry a citizen of the United States; in which event they lose all their rights of citizenship.”

The Caddo Oklahoma Star, November 23, 1875

In the early days of Indian Territory, it was quite challenging to get married, legally, in the eyes of both the tribes and the government. To obtain a marriage license recognized in the United States, couples often traveled to a nearby state such as Arkansas or Texas. Then in 1890, Congress passed the Organic Act, which established the Oklahoma Territory. The laws of Nebraska served residents of O.T. until a territorial government was formed. The laws of Arkansas were applied in Indian Territory. However, even with laws, customs, and traditions in place, the circumstances of each union were unique and early papers are filled with a variety of weddings:

The Caddo Banner

February 2, 1894

Mr. Sandel and Miss Mutachler were married a few days ago on a mud bank in the middle of Canadian River. This novel marriage was brought about by the groom having obtained a marriage license in Cleveland County, O. T., while the bride was a resident of the Chickasaw nation. The error was not discovered until the arrival of the minister, whereupon the wedding party repaired to the banks of the river and the wedding took place as stated.

Court Records, Choctaw County, 24II

Choctaw nation, Boktukalo

Indian Territory, Choctaw Nation

I, W. J. B. Lloyd, a minister of the gospel, hereby certify that I solemnized the rites of matrimony between Tom Lauderdale, a white, and Eliza A. Beames, a member of the Choctaw tribe of Indians by blood, on the 3rd day of September 1899, according to the laws of the Choctaw Nation. W. J. B. Lloyd, minister of the gospel. Recorded this 6th day of September 1899. C. W. James, county clerk.

Durant Weekly News

January 19, 1906

Pursuant to agreement, Rev. C. Stubblefield drove out three miles west of the city, on the open prairie, last afternoon at 4:30 o’clock, where he met and solemnized in marriage W. H. Yarbrough and Miss Eva Hightower, both of Mead. The wedding occurred while the happy couple remained seated in their buggy and was witnessed by a sister of the groom and a gentleman friend. After the ceremony the young couple drove back to Mead where they received the congratulations of a host of admiring friends and the blessings of their parents.

