Amnesty program helps clear 97 warrants

Last month, Denison's municipal court ran an amnesty program for those with outstanding warrants, and during that two-week period, the city collected 403 canned food items and cleared 97 warrants.

“The Amnesty Program provided by the Municipal Court serves two purposes. It helps those with outstanding warrants reduce their fees in an effort to help resolve their outstanding matters with the court and it gives back to the community at the same time by providing some help to a local food bank. Of course, the Court always offers a safe harbor where those making a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding warrants will not be arrested. There are also non-monetary alternatives to disposition of court cases and we want people to know we are here to help them get through the process of getting their cases resolved,” City Clerk/Assistant to the City Manager Christine Wallentine said in a news release.

The program focused on active warrants within the city, and allowed citizens to bring in 10 canned food or other non-perishable items and receive $50 off their total fines, or 20 canned food or other non-perishable items to receive $100 off their total fines, with the total credit capping out at $100.

The food items were donated to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church pantry which operates as a food bank.

"The city plans to run this program again in February and hopes to see an even bigger turnout. A special thanks to those who participated." the release said.