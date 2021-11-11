Walking among giants: Students honor to veterans in the community

Texoma students paid respect to the men and woman of the U.S. Armed Forced Thursday with a series of presentations in honor of Veterans Day. Many campuses within the Sherman Independent School District held events, including concerts and assemblies, to celebrate people within the community who gave of themselves in support of the country.

"Veterans Day commemorates or celebrates veterans of all wars, living or dead, but especially gives thanks to all of the living veterans that have served our country honorably," Sherman Middle School Principal Greg Stover said. "Today we are able to enjoy the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and the ability to vote thanks to the servicemen and women who have served this country."

This year marked the first year that Veterans Day ceremonies were held at Sherman Middle School Principal Amy Porter, who previously helped organize similar events at Piner Middle School, said she wanted to bring this tradition with her to the school when she transitioned into its new principal.

"It is our inaugural year and we are excited to start new traditions at the school and we definitely want to carry on Veterans Day," she said. "Our students learn so much and it honors our community and staff that have served."

Piner scaled back it celebrations in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and instead mostly focused on classroom activities and displays across the campus.

The holiday now known as Veterans Day started shortly after the end of World War I and sought to pay respect to the man who served during the conflict. Armistice Day was designated as a recurring holiday in1926 and later made a national holiday in 1938.

"On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the war to end all wars ended with Germany signing an armistice agreement," Stover said. "One year we celebrated Armistice Day to honor the Veterans of World War I."

In the 1950s, the holiday was expanded to pay honor to all veterans instead of just those who served in WWI. With this change, Armistice Day was officially renamed to Veterans Day.

SMS's celebrations included speeches by local veterans including one school administrator who served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2013. Asst. Principal Julie Ordonez said that about six staff members at the school, including three teachers, are veterans.

In describing her experiences in the armed forces, Ordonez said she felt as though she was "walking among giants."

"Those giants he spoke about are some of the most incredible characters and personalities that have graced our planet — men and women who are larger than life and that is what legends are made of," she said.

Ordonez said she decided to join the armed forces in the days following the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. and the following War on Terror. She finally decided to enlist — a decision she said saved her life — after a close friend was deployed with the U.S. Marines.

"My military dream took me through some of the hardest moments, but gave me grit and determination and reminded me of the greater good," she said.

Ordonez said not all of the students in the school know of her experiences or service. She said that sometimes there is a disconnect where students, and the public, only see the person standing before them and not the experiences and services that they have given to the community and the country.

"I think it is important for the students to understand that there is something more than just themselves," she said, noting that the a key lesson from the military was that people from all walks of life can come together for one mission.

The keynote speaker for Thursday's festivities was James Calhoun who served with U.S. Air Force during the Cold War. Following his training, Calhoun was stationed at Perrin Air Force Base and ultimately settled in Texoma.

Calhoun spoke on the opportunities that serving in the armed forces gave him. It allowed him the opportunity to attend college and get an education, while other benefits continue to this day.

"Keep your heads up and look to your future," he said to the gathered students.