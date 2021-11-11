March Primary deadlines loom

While Tom Turkey and the jolly old elf in red continue to fight to dominate the airwaves and shopping center, another seasonal specter looms just on the fray.

Though they are still months away, the deadline to file to run in the March Primary in Texas is on Dec. 13. Grayson County has 12 county offices that are on the ballot for March.

Grayson County offices on the ballot this spring in the County Clerk, County Treasurer, Justices of the Peace in Precincts 4, 3, and 2, County Clerk, County Judge, County Commissioners in Precincts 4 and 2, County Court-at-Law Judges in Courts, 1 and 2, and the judge of state District Court 397.

The last day to register to vote in the primaries is Jan. 31, 2022.

Early voting in Texas will be Feb. 14-25.

There were 71,342 registered voters in the county, but only 24.62 percent of the then registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 March primary. That included 5,964 Democratic ballots and 14,119 Republican ballots.