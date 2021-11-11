Grayson County honors employees with yearly longevity luncheon

Three Grayson County employees were honored this week for serving the county for 35 years. The three were given those honors at the county's annual employee luncheon where staff are awarded or acknowledged for longevity in five year increments.

This year's longest serving county employees each have 35 years with the county and included Scott Jenson from the Precinct 2 barn, Rhonda McCollum and Paula Thomas.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said it is always a pleasure to get to honor the long-serving members of the county's workforce.

In a call after the event, Magers said the county has roughly 500 full-time employees. Those folks do everything from dig ditches and pave roads to prosecute felons and writing emergency management plans aimed at keeping things going as smoothly as possible with the awful things happen.

"It is humbling and an honor to recognize these employees of Grayson County. There are some folks who have spent 35 years with the county. That's an incredible achievement. I am fortunate to work with this great group of people who give so much to our county," Magers continued.

Employees with 30 years of service included Audra Burnett, Darrell Ramsey and Denise Wardell. Those with 25 years of service included Robin Burleson, Jerry Coleman, Clintina Daniels, Alicia Hernandez, and Jaimie Hubbard.

Eleven employees were honored for 20 years of service and they included Kerye Ashmore, Terry Baker, Karla Baugh, Danny Blackshear, Adam Bradshaw, Rose Erwin, Jason Kirk, Dennis Michael, Jeff Mullens, Debbie Tate and Brewster Waddles.

Celebrating 15 years with the county were Jennie Balley, Lacy Babicco, Luba Brewster, Shleana Brinkley, Carlos Galvan, Marguita Giddens, Mark Hanning, Jeff Lillis, Josh Melton, Casey Parker, Starr Stanley, Laura Wheeler, and Stephen White.

Those employees who celebrated being with the county for ten years include Tim Coolidge, Alicia Farmer, Debbie Haskins, Ricky Hogan, Scott Jackson, Bart Lawrence, Wendy McLean, Terra Norris, Shannon Owens, Bobby Ritchie, Dennis Robertson, Josh Russum, Charles simpson, Misty Skinner, Terry Syler, Sheriff Williams, and Paula Wood.

Employees who celebrated five years with the county this year included Clay Barnett, Tony Bennie, Becky Brinlee, Tracy Bryant, Kevin Cheairs, Ta'a Davis, Bradly Davis, Jeremy Dunn, Andrea Gilmore, Jason Goodman, Misty Gray, James Hayes, Jonnetta Jones, Wayne Kelso, Tamra McGaughly, Dusten Melton, Clint Mitchell, David Moore, Max Moore, Tim Murrin, Eboni Natti, Christy Owen, Maria Rivera, Brandon Robinson, Christopher Smith, Clint Thomas, Melissa Townsend, Richard Votaw and Tom Watt.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.