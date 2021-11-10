Marroquin defeats Couch for Sherman City Council seat by 4 votes

The race for Sherman's Place 1 At Large seat came to a close Wednesday with only four votes determining the winner. Officials with the city and Grayson County Elections finished a recount of the Nov. 2 votes and found that Henry Marroquin defeated Kevin Couch for the seat by just four votes.

The recount came after Tuesday night's numbers were too close to call with only 11 votes separating the the two candidates. This difference narrowed to just five votes the next day as final mail-in and provisional ballots were counted. This prompted Couch to call for a recount of the ballots to ensure the accuracy of the results.

Calls to Marroquin for comment Wednesday were not immediately returned.

Once the hand-recount was concluded Wednesday, Couch picked up on additional vote while Marroquin's total remained the same. This brought the votes up to 1,687 for Marroquin and 1,683 for Couch.

"I'm glad we did the recount," Couch said Wednesday in a text message. "Despite the four vote difference, I'm encouraged by the votes/turnout I did have as it was quite close.

"I want to sincerely thank all of my supporters for your dedication during the election. I'm nothing without y'all."

Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch attributed the one-vote change to one vote that went uncounted. Officials believe the ballot might have been stuck on the back of another ballot.

While elections officials were finalizing the recount, the remaining members of the council were busy finalizing the other races in the election. The council canvassed David Plyler's successful bid to retain his mayoral seat against challenger Sandra Melton and Juston Dobbs victory over Andre Luper for the Place 2 seat. Dobbs was also given the oath of office during the special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

City Manager Robby Hefton said the results of the final race are expected to be canvassed during Monday's regular city council meeting, during which Marroquin will take office.

"Congratulation to Henry and I look forward to seeing Sherman continue to be successful," Couch said.

Strauch said the city is still determining the final cost of the recount, which will paid for by Couch.