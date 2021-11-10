FEATURED HOME: Custom craftsman near golf, lakes

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

A dream home awaits at 5477 South Fannin Avenue on the outskirts of Denison. The palatial home commands four acres near a golf course and multiple lakes. It has four bedrooms, four baths, and 4.422 square feet of luxurious space. From the wrap-around front porch to the resort-style pool and pergola, it is sure to be a destination for entertaining throughout the year.

More:GALLERY: 5477 S. Fannin, Denison

The home boasts an open concept floor plant. Highlights include a gas fireplace, oak hardwoods, stained concrete floors and shades on every window. The family foodie will love the chef-quality kitchen with an oversized granite island, double ovens and a six-burner gas stove.

In the primary suite you will find a comfortable sitting area, en suite bathroom, soaking tub, coffee bar, massive closet and a private patio. The other three bedrooms are all king-sized and include their own walk-in closets.

There is also a tornado safe room in the garage and a bonus room upstairs. Outside, a big barn is outfitted with electricity and provides an additional 900 square feet it also has waste drains ideal for an RV, trailer or motor coach.

Simply put, this is a must-see property. The stunning beauty outside, the impressive interior, and the ideal location for work and play make this the perfect place to come home.

The home at 5477 South Fannin Avenue is currently listed by Natalie Rambo of Coldwell Banker Realty for $1.1 million. For more information call 214-682-2770.