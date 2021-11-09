Good Morning: Why do we need Daylight Savings?

I have said it before, and I will say it again; I hate the sheer concept of Daylight Savings. Despite getting an extra hour of sleep the other night, really, all I want is my schedule back.

The annual rolling forward and back of the clocks was suggested in the 18th century by Benjamin Franklin in a satirical letter as a way to save candle usage by aligning the waking hours of the day to Daylight hours. While I understand this in principle, in practice it doesn't seem to accomplish much at all.

While Franklin may have advocated that a good night's rest may make you healthy, wealthy and wise the idea of Daylight Savings has just made cranky, frustrated and annoyed. I'd try to make a rhyme, but it is still too early in the morning for me.

My main gripe with Daylight Savings is that while the clock in my living room is easy to shift, the one inside my body doesn't change quite as easily. In short, my circadian rhythm gets tinkered with twice a year and it takes time for me to adjust to it.

When I woke up Sunday, I felt full of life and vigor thanks to the extra hour it gave me. However, I noticed the side effect later that evening when I started to feel tired "earlier" than normal. While the clock on the wall said I still had an hour before bed, my body said otherwise.

The same held true for waking up. The last few days have seen me beating by alarm clock by, as you may guess, exactly one hour. That is one hour that I spent tossing and turning in an attempt to salvage some rest from it all.

At its worst, it sometimes takes me a week or two to adjust to the new time schedule. While that might not seem like much, what ultimately is it for? What does it ultimately accomplish?

Is it worth throwing one's natural rhythm out of sink for the sake of an hour? I have yet to be convinced that it is worth it all in the end.