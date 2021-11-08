Noon blaze damages 8 apartments in Sherman

An apartment fire damaged eight units in the Archer Village Apartments Monday. Sherman Fire-Rescue received the call of a fire in the complex shortly after noon.

The blaze required response units from Sherman, Whitesboro, Tom Bean and Texoma EMS.

"We are trying to find out now how many people are going to be displaced." Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones said.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials said there appeared to be no human injuries. However, officials were still working to account for all tenants. Jones said the apartment manager is still working to reach a few tenants who were unaccounted for.

While no people seemed to have been injured, Jones said one pet was killed in the fire and three others were safely rescued.

At the time of writing, officials were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

"The fire marshal is on his way and talk to people who were home and find out what they know," Jones said.