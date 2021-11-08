GC inches closer to 50 percent COVID-19 vaccinated rate

Grayson County's vaccination rate for COVID-19 continues to inch closer to 50 percent of residents over the age of 12.

Last week, the county started with 46.40 percent of people having been fully vaccinated in a report released by the GC Office of Emergency Management on Monday. By Friday, that percentage was up to 42.07. During the week, 347 people were added to the fully vaccinated list in the county.

Sadly, in the last two weeks, 14 people were also added to the total number of county residents to have died COVID-19 related deaths bringing that total to 531 on Friday. So far, 16,330 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county.

On Monday, there were 42 local people in local hospitals with COVID-19 and 19 of them were in the hospital; Tuesday, 19 people were in the hospital with the virus and seven were in the hospital; Wednesday, 21 people were in the hospital with the virus and eight in the ICU; Thursday the number of local people in the hospital with COVID-19 was 38 with 20 in the ICU; and Friday, there 41 local people hospitalized with the virus and 21 in the ICU.

Vaccines are available throughout the county at local doctor's offices, pharmacies and at the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department has the following COVID-19 Vaccines available at the weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.

• Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

• Pfizer vaccine for adolescents and adults

• Pfizer vaccine boosters for individuals who qualify

• Moderna vaccine for adults ages 18+

• Moderna vaccine boosters for individuals who qualify,

The walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.at the Grayson County Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 5 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their primary series:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings Many local retail pharmacies and doctors also have pediatric and booster doses available.