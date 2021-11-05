Legislative update includes talk of 2021 winter storm, COVID-19 pandemic

The past year has been an active one not only for Texoma but for the entire state of Texas. From the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to the winter storms, many events have shaped the lives of Texans.

During the Sherman Chamber of Commerce's annual legislative update Friday, local state representatives spoke on these and other matters and how they shaped the last legislative session.

The event, which is held each fall, brings together local representatives to speak on the past session and how news laws will impact their constituents in Texoma.

"This is what happens when you lead, when you step out," State Rep. Reggie Smith said during the update. "Texas in this last legislative session I believe did step out in a number of areas."

The annual update traditionally has been held as a luncheon by the chamber, however this changed with the 2020 event, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For this year's update, the chamber and other organizers broadcast the discussions with representatives on television Friday afternoon.

"By staying involved, engaged and educated on the actions of our state elected officials, we have a much better chance of protecting our business climate — to make sure that Texas remains the best place in the world to work and live," businessman Brett Graham said during the opening of the event.

This year's update featured Rep. Smith and State Senator Drew Springer speaking on a number of topics and legislation that was discussed over the past year ranging from the topics of voting protections and constitutional carry to the recovery from historic winter storms and a new law that restricts abortions after six weeks.

Springer joked about the eventful year he had during after he successful ran for state senator in the fall 2020 elections. Only 20 days after taking office, the next session began. Mere days later, winter storms blanketed much of the state in snow and ice. later in the year, multiple special sessions of the legislature would be called to address a range of topics.

For his part, Smith said two of the more than 1,000 bills that were passed this session were of high priority to his constituents: House Bill 1927, which allows for permit-less carry of handguns unless someone is prohibited from possessing one by state or federal law, and the Texas, and the Texas Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy.

The latter of these two pieces of legislation is facing opposition from the U.S. Justice Department, which is suing the state over the constitutionality of the law.

"We thought we were in good standing when we passed it," Springer said, reiterating his support for the bill.

While noting that the case is still ongoing in the courts, Springer said he is watching a similar case out of Mississippi that could impact the precedent and outcome of Texas' case.

Another piece of legislation that was discussed was the state's voting reform law, which expands early voting timeframes, but includes other restrictions on over-night and drive-thru voting. These practices were used in Harris County in the 2020 election cycle along with an expansion of mail-in voting.

"In order for us to have uniform elections across all 254 counties in Texas, we decided we needed an election bill," Smith said.

Both legislators also spoke on the steps that have been taken to prevent massive blackouts and other impacts on the Texas electrical grid that followed historic storms in February. Since that time, steps have been taken to alleviate these issues, including reforms within the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT.

"I don't think people realize how much work we've done to correct the pitfalls we saw. A lot of it was human error," Springer said.

"To see blackouts that last for days is highly, highly unlikely to happen," he added, noting that back up generation continues to be a recurring topic.

Meanwhile, Smith added that state legislators have taken other steps to assist power generators in winterizing facilities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Other points of discussion focused on topics related to the ongoing pandemic. Springer pushed back against a mandate by the Biden administration that would require companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or regular testing.

"I do not think that the government should be mandating that whatsoever," he said. "Everyone has their own individual choices to make, and I make no bones about that I've been vaccinated ... if other people have had vaccine issues in the past, religious issues I am going to respect those."

For his part, Smith commented on the governor's mandate regarding mask mandates in municipalities and school districts. Smith voiced that he felt the mandate had the same weight as law, adding that the issue would be resolved in the courts.

Sherman Independent School District was one of several districts that were sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for its decision to impose mandates.

"The governor has issued an executive order and as far as my reading of the law, that executive order has the force and effect of law," he said.