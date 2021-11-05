How a blood transfusion helped a Texoma couple become compatible for transplant

For many people, the bonds of family are among the strongest relationships that exist. Many people would give anything, even of themselves, to ensure the safety and well being of family and loved ones.

For one Texoma couple, this gesture is both figurative and literal as one prepares to donate an organ in order to help another. April Park, a phlebotomist at Texoma Regional Blood Center, is preparing to donate a kidney to her husband within the next moth after finding that she is a compatible donor.

"Everybody I talk to says 'Wow, this is really a big deal,' and I didn't really think anything about it because of my blood type," she said Wednesday.

April's husband Paul Park has been diagnosed with fibrillary glomerulonephritis, a disease that affects the way his body processes proteins through his kidneys. Paul Park felt the effects of the disease for more than a decade, but only recently was diagnosed due to its rarity and few specialists in the area.

"It started out with high blood pressure," he said. "They could never get a combination of medications that would keep it down, and I've been dealing with that for about 15 years now."

Although the disease was focused on his kidneys, Paul Park could feel the impacts elsewhere in his body. He started losing his hair and had difficulty breathing at times. His legs would give him issues, and walking became difficult. In 2016 when his doctors were unsure of how to treat the disease, his prognosis was not a positive one.

"The kidney doctor at the time pretty much sent me home to die because he didn't know what else to do," he said. "We couldn't accept that, so we finally found a doctor that knew what it was and actually had treated some patients for it."

Even after finding someone who had treated the disease, Paul Park still continued to have issues that led to him leaving his job in 2018. It took two more years before he was able to register for disability.

He began dialysis, but this is only a temporary fix that over time would lose its effectiveness, resulting in a need for further treatment.

"I was just watching my husband deteriorate and this dialysis was only going to last a little bit," April Park said. "He has probably 20 years before that starts to get old for him."

As treatment continued, doctors and Paul Park considered a kidney transplant as a possible treatment to potentially stop or delay the progression of the disease.

Under most circumstances, siblings are the most likely candidate for a transplant with about a 25 percent chance of being a match, April Park said. However, the disease runs through her husband's family and many had medical concerns that disqualified them from being eligible.

On paper, the Parks would be eligible based on blood-type — April is type O-negative, which makes her a universal donor — however, making a match involves other factors related to the other contents within blood.

In order for a donor and recipient to be compatible, they must also have compatible antigens — substances that can trigger an immune response within the body — and antibodies. If a person's immune system encounters an antigen that is not found in the body, it will attempt to attack it, resulting in a immune response.

"I knew our blood would match, but it was the antigens in our blood that I was unsure of," April Park said.

In the case of the Parks, the antigen in question was the Human Leukoctyle Anitgen, also known as HLA. The antibodies for HLA are rarely found in men, but women can develop HLA positive blood during pregnancy.

After being told that there could be a five-year wait list for transplants, April Park decided to get tested and see if she may be an eligible candidate.

"I don't know why I thought it, but I just looked at him one day and said, 'You know what? I am sick of waiting for this donor. Let's just go get tested and maybe it will be me'," she noted her husband didn't want her to have to do this.

Upon testing, doctors were able to determine that both Paul and April Parks were both HLA positive, making them compatible for transplant.

In the rare situations where a man becomes HLA positive, it is typically related to a blood transfusion or organ transplant. April Park believes that her husband may have become positive through a blood transfusion he received earlier in his treatment.

"When you get a blood donation, you introduce different antigens into your blood," she said. "And what happened was that when he received a blood transfusion, he got the same antigens that I have."

Park said she has taken most of the steps needed to prepare herself for the transplant and is waiting for one final meeting with her doctor. In anticipation for the transplant, the Texoma Regional Blood Center will be holding a blood drive on Nov. 20 with funding going toward the medical fees based on donations.

"They've been very gracious to allow us to do that," April Park said.