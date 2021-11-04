SHS students participate in AMP kick off event

SISD

Students from Sherman High School got a look at the Advanced Manufacturing Program during the kick-off event Oct. 28 at Grayson College.

Through this innovative program, students have the opportunity to earn 41 hours of college credit, two manufacturing tech certificates and a nationally-recognized manufacturing certificate — in addition to their high school diploma — during their time at Sherman High School.

“To be competitive in today’s workforce, students must have the chance to receive hands-on experience even before they finish high school,” said Dr. Tamy Smalskas, assistant superintendent of student engagement services. “AMP is an extremely valuable program that gives students work related experiences and puts them on the path to earn a college degree at the same time.”

AMP brings together local employers, economic developers, school districts and Grayson College in the hope of educating local youth who will live and work in Texoma after graduation. Students learn skills unique to the advanced manufacturing industry and gain real-world, hands-on training through industry-driven curriculum.

Smalskas said that the program wouldn’t be possible without tremendous support from Janie Bates, executive director of Texoma Workforce Solutions; Mark Anderson, Emerson plant manager and chair of the AMP Committee; and Kent Sharp, president of the Sherman Economic Development Corporation.

During the kick-off event, students gave parents a tour of Grayson College’s $1.4 million Advanced Manufacturing Lab, which is equipped with the latest tools. AMP is one of eight technical dual credit opportunities Sherman High School students can earn through the Career and Technical Education program