Denison to spend $5.83M on water, wastewater projects

Nearly $5.83 million worth of water and wastewater projects are set to move forward toward the construction phase soon.

These contracts include two waterline projects that were combined together into a single $2.96 million contract amid supply chain issues and rising costs across the country, officials said this week.

"In the climate of today, with materials being harder to find, and these projects being location similar and same-sized pipelines we decided as staff to combine these two projects into one project," Public Works Director Carrie Jones said Monday.

The City Council awarded this $2.96 million contract to Pittard Construction on Mondray for work on lines along FM 691 and FM 1417 that include work in preparation of the city's new water tower at Grayson College. This new tank will allow the city to replace the GC tower and retire an aging one at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field.

The contract includes a new 12-inch line that will run for 8,300 feet along FM 691 from FM 1417 to Preston Road. This line will connect to the new water tower when it is completed.

City staff included a second project along FM 1417 as a bid alternate. This second project, which would run from the Caterpillar Plant to FM 996 for 10,900 feet would continue on from a previous project that moved forward earlier this year and would give additional service to areas near the airport.

When bids were received, Lynn Vessels Construction had the lowest bid for the base project with a bid of $1.49 million. However, this was only about $600 cheaper than the Pittard bid, which Jones described as a rarity in public bids.

Pittard's bid for the work along FM 1417 was about $52,000 cheaper than the big from Lynn Vessels, making it the lowest total bid.

In a separate item, the city approved a $2.87 million contract with Archer Western Construction for improvements at the PawPaw Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city recently brought forward emergency funding due to structural issues. Now that evaluations are complete, the city is ready to move forward with repairs.

The contract will include repairs to the headworks at the entrance to the facility, which is showing corrosion on the concrete. The splitter box for the facility will also be relocated and made into its own freestanding facility. This will allow the city to work on the clarifier itself.

The initial low bid was submitted by Udelhoven, Inc for $2.73 million, however this bid was made with math errors and has since been disqualified. The actual bid would have come in at $7.22 million.