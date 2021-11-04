BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Ghosts, goblins

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Consumers were expected to spend a record $10.14 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Most of that is spent on decorations, costumes and candy.

“Trick-or-Treating”, based on the old European custom of “guising”- dressing in costume, performing a trick, and receiving a reward- didn’t become a Halloween activity until after 1930, and was curtailed during the war years when sugar was rationed. It was widely practiced after 1950. A report of a party in Bokchito in 1951 mentions that afterwards “some went trick and treating”.

Our Indian Territory ancestors didn’t need to take to the streets to have a good time on All Hallows Eve. They had parties. In 1899 “a most enjoyable Halloween party” was given in Caddo at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Bates. In 1902 A Halloween party was given for “young ladies” at the home of Mrs. L. C. Booker. Games, fortunes, and music were followed by refreshments. Bokchito young people were entertained in 1907 by Mr. and Mrs. D. G. Wilson and then Mr. and Mrs. E. R. Lewis.

By 1913 the parties had become much more elaborate, as indicated by this description of the Civic and Cemetery Club party at the home of Mrs. F. P. Semple: “The guests were met at the door by a number of witches and were compelled to drink of “Madero’s Blood” before they were allowed to enter. Then they were shown to rooms upstairs where all were masked and draped with sheets…The “magic mirror” was there… the fortune teller was there, and the witches were here, there and everywhere…”

It seems that “tricking” was popular long before treating. J. R. Price of Durant published this notice in 1910: “The boys who took my hack wheel off on Halloween night will please return it at once and avoid prosecution.” “Not much damage” was reported in 1917-1919, but 1920 was a troubling year. A group of boys rang the bell at a home where a party was taking place and threw eggs at the participants. Porch furniture was overturned at several residences. Small bridges were dismantled. The editor of the Democrat stated “this should be the last time anything like this ever happens”. It wasn’t.

In addition to home and club parties, local churches and schools hosted Halloween celebrations. In 1921 Mrs. E. L. Pitchlynn, superintendent of children’s work, gave a party for babies and mothers on the roll of the Methodist Missionary Society. In 1922, Pauline Aycock and Lola Smith hosted the East Side Sunday School class of Durant. Afterwards, the entire party, led by pastor Craig, paraded through town. The Y. W. C. A. gave a Halloween party that included the “River of Death” and the visit to the “Laboratory” where the “Pickled Cat” was exhibited.

In 1924 Caddo juniors held a Halloween Carnival that earned them $30 for their Junior-Senior banquet fund.” For 10 cents, patrons were conducted through “Hades”, the “Crazy House”, and the “Room of Horrors”. Booths sold sandwiches, popcorn, peanuts and cold drinks. By 1940 the event was advertised as the “Annual High School Halloween Carnival” and included the elections of a king and queen.

Many of the customs and costumes of the early celebrations remain with us today. Although movie characters and superheroes dominate the costume industry, there are still plenty of ghosts and goblins wandering the streets on All Hallows Eve. Thankfully, there are programs in place that discourage pranks and promote safety. Businesses, churches, schools, and local residents do their best to treat the children of our county with candy and entertainment.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.