B. Mac staff, students team up for success

At B. McDaniel Intermediate School, it’s teamwork that makes the dream work. Teachers and counselors working in teams with specific groups of students throughout the year, making sure that academic and personal needs are met each and every day. Teachers collaborating with teachers to make sure students don’t fall behind. Staff members working with families to help solve problems and overcome difficulties. Nurses, custodians and cafeteria workers dedicated to the safety and good health of all students. Volunteers who fill in the gaps, serving as tutors, mentors and friends.

“Team teaching has long been a mainstay at B. McDaniel…and certainly no more so than over the last 18 months because of all the difficulties and upheavals caused by the pandemic,” said Principal Alvis Dunlap. “Attitudes are very positive here, due in large part to the way our teams work together for the academic and personal betterment of all our students. This team spirit fosters an excitement and love for learning throughout our school that inspires students to work hard and excel, because they know we have high expectations of them, we’re here to help…and that we care about each and every one of them.