5 votes could determine Sherman City Council race

The winner of Sherman's Place 1 City Council race may be determined by just five votes. Updated numbers from Tuesday's election, which saw Kevin Couch face off against Henry Marroquin, showed Marroquin's 11-vote lead from Tuesday night had narrowed to just five by the end of the day Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,369 votes had been cast in the race with 1,687 votes for Marroquin and 1,682 votes for Couch.

These updated numbers came after additional mail-in ballots that were postmarked in time for the race but received Wednesday afternoon were received. The ballot board also were able to clear the majority of the 15 outstanding provisional ballots that were cast during the race.

In light of the tight race, Couch's campaign as filed a request to have the ballots recounted to determine a winner. Late Wednesday, Couch announced that he has petitioned the city for a manual recount of the results.

“In light of today’s developments - I want to honor my dedicated supporters, friends, and family and allow them the opportunity to know that every stone has been turned over and inspected to ensure the validity and accuracy of every vote this election," Couch said in a news release issued Wednesday evening. "It’s simply too close not to do so at this time - given the fact there are still votes left to be counted in this election.”

Grayson County Election Administrator Tamie Hayes could not confirm that Couch had filed to have the votes recounted, noting that the request would be filed with the Sherman City Clerk.

This would be the first recount request that Hayes has seen in local races. She said if one was requested, affidavits would need to be filed for each poling place in order to allow for the re tabulation.

Hayes said to her knowledge, the recount would be done electronically as the ballots would be sealed for 22 months.

She also noted a few ballots have yet to be counted in this race, but the number of ballots would not affect the outcome of the race based on current numbers.

While the majority of provisional ballots have been resolved, election officials are still waiting for two voters who did not have identification to return to present this information. Two overseas ballots for Grayson County residents are also pending and due next week.

However, Hayes could not confirm that these individuals would be eligible to vote in Sherman's election.

Sherman city officials confirmed that they have received the request to recount the vote along with a $2,500 deposit for the recount from Couch. Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said the recount could take about two weeks to complete.

However during the interim, the city will proceed with the election as normal, he said.

The city is expected to canvass the votes from this election in the coming days with a note about the pending recount. The winners of the fall races — including Juston Dobbs and Mayor David Plyler — are expected to be sworn in next week. This could mean that Marroquin would serve on the council for one meeting, which is scheduled for later this month, while the recount is still taking place.