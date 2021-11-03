No clear winner: What is next for the Sherman race split by 11 votes?

It could be Monday before Grayson County has a winner for the race for one Sherman City Council seat where only a small handful of votes separate the candidates after Tuesday's in-person election. As of Tuesday night, Henry Marroquin was leading former City Council member Kevin Couch in the race for City Council Place 1 with 1,672 votes to 1,661 — a difference of only 11 votes.

Grayson County Election Administrator Tamie Hayes said the ballot board for this election has until Monday to review any provisional ballots to determine if they will be able to be counted for the race.

Likewise, any mail in ballots that meet requirements and were received by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 can also be counted.

"It is kind of a waiting game to see what comes in the mail and what those provisional ballots are," Hayes said.

When the polls closed Tuesday, election officials had received a total of 15 provisional ballots for this election cycle, Hayes said. These ballots still need to be confirmed before they can officially count toward a candidate's totals.

There are several reasons why a voter could be given a provisional ballot ranging from a lack of identification to questions regarding which ballot they should receive to residency and registration questions.

A voter can bring identification to the county elections offices in order to clear up issues regarding a missing ID. In other cases, the ballot board will do research to determine if a vote can be cast.

The board has until Monday to review these ballots.

Another question that was lingering Wednesday morning was related to the mail-in ballots that had not been received yet. Under current law, any mail-in ballots that meet requirements and are received by the day after an election must be counted.

While more than 400 of these ballots have been returned, Hayes said election officials sent out about 500 for this election cycle. Some of these ballots were returned when voters went to the polls, but some are still outstanding.

The ballot board is expected to review these votes Wednesday once the deadline has passed.

Beyond these two sets of votes, a third set could potentially weigh in on the outcome of the election. Hayes said two overseas ballots have yet to be returned. These voters have an additional week to return their ballots, she said.

However, it remains uncertain if these ballots are for Sherman voters or if they live elsewhere in the county, Hayes said.

Despite the fact it could be days before a presumptive winner is determined, Hayes said she is hopeful that it could be much sooner than that.

Meanwhile, both of the candidates in the race said they were proud of their performance Tuesday night at the polls.

Marroquin said he was happy will his performance Tuesday. Despite the close race, he was grateful for all the support he has had from the community.

"It was like two really good sports teams having a go at it," Marroquin said Wednesday morning. "The one that has the slight edge will win, and I hope that will be me."

If elected, Marroquin said he hopes his presence will help bring diversity to the council in the years that come.

"If God willing I win this, I am ready to start this journey," he said.

"I feel really good and pleased with the turnout," Couch said.

"I think for me it would have been best to go to bed with a clear win or loss, but this is how things sometimes go."

If he wins the seat, this will mark Couch's second time on the City Council following an election in 2015. However, Couch resigned from his seat in 2017 to pursue an unsuccessful campaign for state representative.

Going into the race, Couch said he anticipated a close contest between him and Marroquin. Still, this is closer than he anticipated.

Couch said that he has not made a decision on if he will request a recount given the close number of votes. The decision will come as more of the remaining votes are tallied, he said.

"We are going to wait until all the information comes in and go from there," he said.