University celebrates first-generation students, alumni

staff reports

Each year, approximately one-half of the graduating class at Southeastern Oklahoma State University is comprised of first-generation graduates – individuals who are the first in their family to earn a college degree.

Current students and first-generation alumni gathered Tuesday to celebrate this life-changing experience with a luncheon program in the Hallie McKinney Ballroom.

Through the Student Support Services and Project: TEACH offices, first-generation graduates shared their thoughts and recollections with the 30 students in attendance: Cassandra Woodward, from Bennington, Oklahoma (’21), Tyrone Stafford, Eagletown (’97,’00), Seth Fairchild, Caddo (’05), Regina Johnson, Hugo (’04), Filip Pavlovic, Serbia (’13,’20) and Angela Hornbeak Kemp, Ardmore (’01).