GCSO searches for assault suspect

staff reports

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about an individual who allegedly assaulted someone near the Spillway at the Denison Dam.

In a news release issued Wednesday, GCSO said the disturbance took place on Oct. 30.

"Deputies met with the victim and other witnesses who alleged an Asian male had pushed the victim, causing her to fall and strike her head on a rock," the release said. "The victim told deputies she believes she was knocked unconscious. Witnesses told deputies the man then fled west towards the top of the dam. One witness was able to capture a photograph of the man before he fled and provided this picture to deputies on scene."

The victim was treated at the emergency room at Texoma Medical Center.

"This investigation is still on going and we ask if anyone has any information about the identity of the suspect in this photo, please contact Sgt. Jessey Grissom with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office," the release said.