Update: Sherman Fire says electrical issues lead to downtown blaze

A fire that damaged portions of Kelly Square Sunday night was likely caused by electrical issues on the first floor. Monday, Sherman Fire-Rescue officials determined the likely cause of the fire came following investigations of the building.

The fire comes within a month of the two-year anniversary of the downtown Denison fire that destroyed three buildings in October 2019.

The department received an automated call from a fire alarm within the building Sunday night at about 7:45 p.m., Sherman Fire Marshal Billy Hartsfield said. The blaze is believed to have started in the back section of the first floor near a common hallway and electrical room.

No one was in the building when the blaze began, Hartsfield added.

The fire was under control by about 10 p.m.

While extensive, the worst of the fire damage was in Bean Me Up Coffee & Bistro and Fulbelli's Restaurant. Other businesses also received damage, but for many this was mostly limited to smoke damage.

Hartsfield said the fire was nearly able to make it to the third story, but thermal imaging allowed firefighters to see where flames had made their way into the ceiling of the second story and stopped it before it could spread further.

While the fire itself was contained to Kelly Square, Hartsfield said neighboring buildings did sustain some smoke damage. However, this was light when compared to the main building.

Business owners have been allowed back into the building, but business will be unable to continue for the foreseeable future as gas and electric service has been cut to the building.

"For some of the businesses there, that is going to be the biggest impact," Hartsfield said.

Due to the timing and the similarities, Hartsfield said he made the comparison to Denison's fire two years ago. However, he said the city was fortunate that the damage was not near as significant and the building is still in a repairable state.

He attributed this in part to the efforts and assistance from other departments, with first responders from across the county rendering aid for the call.

"I can attribute keeping it contained to the speedy efforts and assistance," he said.