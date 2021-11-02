Robbery suspect arrested following 3 incidents in Sherman

staff reports

Sherman Police have a suspect in custody following three robbery incidents beginning on Halloween night. In a news release issued Tuesday, Sherman police said all three robberies took place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Sherman, and the suspect was arrested following the deployment of a K9 unit by police after a pursuit.

The release said the incidents began in the 800 block of East Odneal Street.

"It was reported a black male suspect got into the driver seat of a vehicle that was left running in front of a convenience store," the release said. "The passenger, who was waiting in the vehicle, was forced out at gunpoint. The suspect then drove away in the vehicle. That vehicle was found unoccupied near Midway Mall later that evening. The suspect was not identified."

The next incident is believed to have taken place at around 7 p.m. Monday just before the police department received several 9-1-1 calls regarding an assault and a vehicle theft in the 1000 block of North Travis Street.

"Upon arrival, officers learned a black male suspect assaulted a female in the parking lot, and stole a second female victim’s vehicle," the release said.

"The first victim reported she was accosted by the suspect as she was getting out of her vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center. The suspect attempted to take her keys from her hand, but she was able to break free and ran into a nearby store to call for help."

The next victim said she left her vehicle running and unlocked while she went into a store. Her 10-year-old son was left in the vehicle.

"While the she was in the store, the suspect entered the Ford Focus, pushed the child out of the vehicle, and drove away," the release said. "The child then ran into the store and told his mother what happened.

"Based on all the victims’ statements and evidence observed by officers, it was believed all three incidents were committed by the same suspect. Officers broadcasted a description of the stolen vehicle and suspect to surrounding agencies. "

Sherman police then received information officers believed to be relevant to these cases from another agency.

"While the investigation was underway, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Sherman PD was made aware that Howe PD and Grayson County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to stop the stolen vehicle," the release said. "Sherman officers responded to assist. The vehicle was pursued through southeast Sherman to Highway 11 where the vehicle fled to the south. The stolen vehicle stopped on Highway 11 at Campground Road. Officers conducted a felony/high-risk traffic stop. The suspect was uncooperative when ordered out of the vehicle by officers. A Sherman PD K9 unit was on scene and the K9 was deployed to apprehend the suspect."

The 33-year old suspect was taken into custody and booked-in to the Grayson County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle and three counts of robbery.