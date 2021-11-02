New police station reaches last phase before construction

City leaders are getting a clearer view of the total cost of the new Sherman Police Station. Members of the city council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a $15.5 million guaranteed maximum price for the project, which is slated to begin early construction later this month.

"It feels great," Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores said regarding the move by the council Monday night. "You plan for so long — which is appropriate — but it it good to move from the planning to the application of it."

The new police station, which will be located nearStories the FM 1417 corridor on Northgate Drive, represents a restructuring by the police department and moves to position it to serve the community for years to come amid unprecedented growth. The new facility will be comprised of two main buildings with more than 34,000 square feet of space. Meanwhile, the new location will better centralize operations by giving the department access to multiple major thoroughfares and place it in a high-growth area.

The city first started talking about a potential police station around early 2019 as a way of alleviating space issues in the existing building. At the time, city leaders debated the benefits of building the new facility over renovating and expanding the current space at a lower cost and a lower expected lifespan.

The city partnered with Byrne Construction, who will be serving as the construction manager at risk for the project. Byrne started bidding and pricing for the project in September. This resulted in more than 200 bids for various parts of the project.

Over the past few years, the project cost has shifted from the nearly $12 million to nearly $17.25 million that was estimated earlier this year. Justin Burt, representing Byrne Construction, said the original bids came in slightly higher than what the council ultimately approved. However, developers and the city took an additional two weeks to evaluate the scope of work and bids in order to find any cost savings.

"We worked hard to squeeze as much as we could, and we have a really good budget put together," Burt said.

Following recent cost increases in supplies for various projects, Council Member Sandra Melton asked if change orders would be needed if the cost of materials continued to fluctuate. Construction Manager Jason Moore said the project cost includes about $300,000 in contingency funds for expenses such as this. However, he said some of the risk can be mitigated by securing pricing now rather than later.

"With volatility in the marketplace, as you can imagine, the faster we can get those out the door to get materials sourced and secured, the better we all are," he said.

With prices secure, Flores said the project is on track to begin site preparations later this month. As the building will be on a hill, significant leveling will be needed. Vertical construction is slated to begin the third quarter of 2022, with an opening date slated for April 2022.

The move to the new station will free up the existing building for other city workers and departments. While no decisions have been made, there have been recurring talks about moving fire administration to the current police station, which would free up the central station to return to normal use.

"Depending on exactly departments get put in there ... it could go without any significant renovation," Flores said.