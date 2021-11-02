Grayson County 2021 November election results

Herald Democrat

* Unofficial results.Entities with the most votes are in italics

Sherman Mayor

Sandra Melton 1,261

David Plyler 2,187

Sherman City Council, Place 1

Henry Marroquin 1,672

Kevin Couch 1,661

Sherman City Council, Place 2

Andre Luper 1,319

Juston Dobbs 1,962

Prop A Pilot Point ISD

For 4 Against 6

Prop A Van Alstyne

For 1 Against 0

Prop B Van Alstyne

For 1 Against 0

State Prop 1

For 7,488 Against 1,130

State Prop 2

For 5,420 Against 3,179

State Prop 3

For 6,549 Against 2,102

State Prop 4

For 5,423 Against 3,088

State Prop 5

For 5,269 Against 3,227

State Prop 6

For 7,791 Against 838

State Prop 7

For 7,870 Against 780

State Prop 8

For 7,900 Against 726