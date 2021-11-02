Grayson County 2021 November election results

Herald Democrat

* Unofficial results.Entities with the most votes are in italics

Sherman Mayor

Sandra Melton        1,261

David Plyler            2,187 

Sherman City Council, Place 1

Henry Marroquin       1,672

Kevin Couch             1,661

Sherman City Council, Place 2

Andre Luper              1,319          

Juston Dobbs            1,962

Prop A Pilot Point ISD

   For          4      Against        6

Prop A Van Alstyne

    For       1         Against        0

Prop B Van Alstyne

   For        1     Against            0

State Prop 1

    For        7,488        Against       1,130

State Prop 2

    For        5,420       Against       3,179

State Prop 3

   For        6,549         Against      2,102

State Prop 4

    For        5,423       Against       3,088

State Prop 5

    For        5,269        Against       3,227

State Prop 6

    For        7,791       Against         838

State Prop 7

    For        7,870        Against        780

State Prop 8

    For        7,900        Against        726