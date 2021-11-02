Grayson County 2021 November election results
* Unofficial results.Entities with the most votes are in italics
Sherman Mayor
Sandra Melton 1,261
David Plyler 2,187
Sherman City Council, Place 1
Henry Marroquin 1,672
Kevin Couch 1,661
Sherman City Council, Place 2
Andre Luper 1,319
Juston Dobbs 1,962
Prop A Pilot Point ISD
For 4 Against 6
Prop A Van Alstyne
For 1 Against 0
Prop B Van Alstyne
For 1 Against 0
State Prop 1
For 7,488 Against 1,130
State Prop 2
For 5,420 Against 3,179
State Prop 3
For 6,549 Against 2,102
State Prop 4
For 5,423 Against 3,088
State Prop 5
For 5,269 Against 3,227
State Prop 6
For 7,791 Against 838
State Prop 7
For 7,870 Against 780
State Prop 8
For 7,900 Against 726