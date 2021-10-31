Multiple agencies respond to fire at Kelly Square, blaze contained

Sherman Fire-Rescue and neighboring departments responded to a fire in downtown Sherman in Kelly Square. Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones said Sherman Fire-Rescue received a call of at around 7:30 and described the fire as "significant."

As of 9:15, fire fighters had located fire between the second and third floors. Jones said he could not confirm if the fire has affected all three floors of the building. At the time of writing, the fire had been contained to the Kelly Square building.

Jones said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.