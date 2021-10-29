Yellow Jacket Fridays inspire greatness

DISD

On alternating Friday mornings during Denison High School football season, dozens of rough-and-tumble football players and spirited cheerleaders rise with the sun and throw on uniforms, just in time to meet and greet hundreds of Denison elementary students as they arrive for school. Big smiles, high fives and words of encouragement motivate the kids to make every day the best day possible -- a collective effort to ensure that future generations of Yellow Jackets continue Denison’s proud traditions of academic and personal excellence.

“This character-building program continues to be hugely successful for everyone involved,” said DHS Cheer Sponsor Nikki Douda-Hawkins. “Our cheerleaders visit the campuses on home game Fridays…the football players when the games are away. It’s important that our athletes and cheerleaders model good behavior in everything they do, on and off the field, because the younger kids look up to them and aspire to one day follow in their footsteps. Ultimately, it’s a blessing for both the givers and the receivers…and our entire community!”