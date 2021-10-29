Two area marching bands state bound for 2021

After thousands of hours of marking time and playing their hearts, two area marching bands are headed to state competitions next week. Whitesboro and Howe band members will will be making the trip to San Antonio.

Whitesboro

Whitesboro Bearcat Band, of130 members strong, has had a winning season leading up to the final competition for state.

They got straight 1s at the regional contest back on Oct.18 and then repeated that success at the area contest in Denton Oct. 23. They got first place in both the preliminaries and the finals of that competition to be the 3A UIL Area B champs going into the state competition.

"I've been teaching ten years and I've never seen the energy that these kids had when they finished their performance on Saturday," Band Director Charles Gardner said of the area contest. "They were yelling for themselves louder than the crowd was and they didn't even know what place they were in."

The band has had the success with a show that really started to take shape back before the pandemic when they purchased framed stages back in 2019. Of course, the pandemic caused them to make changes and that show was never developed. They decided to keep the cages though and do a show called "Restaged" which is set to the music of "Pictures at an Exhibition."

The band moves the eight stages around the field with band members playing their hearts out.

This is the band's fifth consecutive trip to state marching competition, and they have won the gold four times.

"That is a lot of pressure," Gardner said, for them to bring it home again next week but the band has put in the work starting back in August with band camp and then more ten hours of practice each week since then.

Howe

Howe's band came in 4th at the area competition and will be taking a show all about trains to competition.

"This is actually our 23rd appearance at state marching competition," Howe High School Band Director Angie Liss said about the show that features music about trains.

"The inspiration for the show is the idea of all of these little Texas towns that popped up around the rail road," she said.

The show starts off with an original song called "Haunted Tracks" and then goes onto "Ghosts of Chattanooga" which is a play on the "Chattanooga Choo Choo " though many won't recognize it. The final movement is a piece called "Crazy Train."

The band's 75 performers will share the filed with a vinyl train in the background, some railroad tracks and a screen print of a train depot to feature the soloists.

She said the competition for the area marching contest gets greater every season and that level of competition sees more and more bands not able to make it to state.

Even though Howe's band currently very near the top of the state's leaderboard for bands that have made it to state competitions over the years, Liss said, her crew doesn't take that success for grant it.

"It puts a pressure on all of us as directors and band students because there's this expectation that we will advance," she said. But they don't count those chicks before they hatch.

"We don't call it a state year round here. The directors and band kids don't actually stay the word 'state' until it actually happens. That is just one of the silly superstitious things that we don't say 'state', 'San Antonio' or 'Alamo dome' until we actually qualify.

They started working toward that qualification way back in July with the color guard but Liss said the work really starts in the planning stages just after the last season ends.

She said this year the band is peaking at just the right time because they think they did their best performance of the show yet at the competition to get to state and they have spent the last few days perfecting those tiny little things that they hope will help them outshine everyone else in their field at state.