Manufactured home community sets sights on Lamar Street

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission recently cleared the way for a new manufactured housing development on the outskirts of town. The commission voted unanimously to approve variances and zoning changes for a proposed 409-unit manufactured home community, located at 2708 E. Lamar Street.

This is the second time that the Frontera Manufactured Home Community has come before the commission, following a request in September that was tabled in order to give developers more time to answer some questions about the project and to provide more information.

"The idea here is to provide affordable housing in the community that is designed to bridge the gap between apartment living and traditional home ownership," said Luke Motley, representing the developer, adding that the price point for the project is aimed at a couple who make a little over $14 an hour.

The project involves a 112-acre property located outside the city of Sherman, but within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction. However, representatives for the project said they intend to pursue annexation into the city. The decision to approve the permits and zoning changes is contingent on this annexation.

The development will feature rentable lots, while residents will own the manufactured homes on the property. The developer would in many cases act as the financing agent for the homes, but representatives said new homes that are brought in would be considered.

In addition to the 409 lots proposed for the development, representatives for the project said the project would also include a pool, dog park, playground and club house, among other amenities.

"It is a legacy project, which means that they take care of, and will continue to take care of, the common areas," Motley said. "They take care of all of the amenities and that is what makes it a legacy project."

The project received some pushback from neighboring property owners who cited a variety of concerns ranging from the impacts to the plants and animals around the site to water, sewer and traffic capacity for area infrastructure.

Diana Scriven, who owns property adjacent to the proposed site, said she was not informed about the proposed development and asked why the city did not send out notices. City staff said notices are not required for items related to property outside of the city.

Scriven was also critical of the location, stating that the east side of town lacks many of the amenities that are found elsewhere, particularly on the west side of town. If a development is coming to the east side of town, Scriven said the city should invest in some of these amenities.

"We have nothing on the east side of town," she said. "So you are going to dump 400 more people — provided one person per house — into that neighborhood. There is nothing for them to do, nothing to eat."

Following public comment, members of the commission weighed in on the project. Despite ultimately voting in favor Shawn Davis voiced some concern about the future value of the homes versus traditional housing. While the homes in the development may start in good condition, he questioned if they would be able to survive the test of time.

"Where are we going to be 30,40, 50 years down the road," he said. "It isn't going to look like the pictures. The siding is going to be damaged, it is going to have hail... Where do we go now with a 50-year-old home."