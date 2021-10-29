BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: The great oyster craze

Bryan County Genealogy Library

The Great Oyster Craze

Native Americans have eaten oysters for thousands of years so it shouldn’t surprise us that our Bryan County ancestors were crazy about the little bivalves.

The appeal of oysters was simple: they were cheap, plentiful, nutritious, and tasty. For about a dozen years, America was swept up in the midst of a “great oyster craze”. Oyster parlors, saloons, lunchrooms, and cellars lined the main streets of even the smallest communities in Indian Territory.

Caddo Herald

Oct. 13, 1899

“Fish and oysters fresh every day at Heydler’s oyster parlor, in bulk or cooked to order, at any time.

Chesapeake Bay was one of the best locations for oysters and our eastern relatives harvested those closest to the shore by using tongs. It was a slow, tedious, and somewhat dangerous task. In the 1800s fishermen began using dredging equipment, but in 1820 Maryland banned the practice because it was harmful to the environment and future crops. However, in 1865 the state reversed their decision, and harvesting increased to 5 million bushels.

As oysters became more profitable there were confrontations over property rights, dividing lines, methods, natural beds vs. “planted beds”, residents vs. outsiders, and any other detail that could be contested. Maryland created the State Oyster Police Force, which was armed. And our local papers closely followed the “oyster wars” because they affected supplies and prices.

In 1895 the Oklahoma Herald reported that many oyster boats in the east were arming their crews against pirates. Oyster pirates stole already-gathered harvests at night or illegally dredged in areas owned by others. In July 1889 oyster pirates off the Maryland coast were captured by the state navy and five dredging schooners were confiscated. By 1906 the Louisiana Oyster Commission had three gunboats patrolling their waters.

The 1906 Food and Drug Act pinpointed some sanitation problems within the oyster industry, but people continued to consume them. One of the most popular places to do that was the Fish and Oyster Parlor, located at 124 North Third in Durant. It had a reputation as an “absolutely respectable” place for “ladies and gentlemen”. It eventually moved to Main Street. In 1920 the Fish and Oyster Parlor was closed for a week while the Price brothers remodeled and enlarged it. Ads said it was “open day and night”. In 1921 The Lions Club banquet for high school football players was held there.

For a couple of decades oysters were on the menu of many club and church dinners. Oysters could be fried, broiled, stewed, escalloped, fricasseed, pickled. Some popular dishes were oyster croquettes, oyster patties, oyster pie, oyster soup, oysters stuffed in turkey, oysters with scrambled eggs, even oysters with frog legs and Parmesan cheese. If they could

think of a way to prepare oysters, cooks tried it. In December 1919 the Baptist Ladies Aid Society of Achille had an “oyster, pie, and cake supper” that garnered $25.75.

The twenties saw a definite decline in oyster consumption as prohibition forced the closure of many bars. Then a 1924 typhoid outbreak, linked to contaminated oysters exposed to sewage water, made the public skeptical about their safety. By 1927 the Saturday Morning Advertiser announced that in the previous ten years oyster production had declined from 25 million to 16 million bushels per year.

Our consumption has continued to decline and although they are still popular in some areas, Americans today only eat an average of three oysters per year. During the craze years, our ancestors in New York averaged 600 per year!

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.